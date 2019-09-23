NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and two other people were wounded in a pair of shootings in New Orleans Monday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred just after noon in the 3900 block of Ulloa Street in Mid-City. Police said officers responding to a report of shots fired found the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About two hours later officers were investigating reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Ursulines Avenue.

It was learned that there are two victims in the incident.

RELATED: 14 shot, 3 killed in bloody weekend in New Orleans

RELATED: 4 shot in St. Claude neighborhood

RELATED: 5 teenagers shot in Mid-City, 1 dead; 1 adult also wounded

The shootings bring the total of people shot in the city of New Orleans to 17 since Friday evening.