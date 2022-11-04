3 shot in New Orleans Monday night

There were three separate shootings reported between 8:40 and 9:05 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — After a weekend that saw 6 people killed and 12 injured, the city of New Orleans Police Department was reporting three more shootings Monday Night across the city.

The incidents included:

8:42 PM: A man was shot and then transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street.

9:02 PM: A woman was shot in the 2300 block of North Derbigny Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

9:03 PM: A man was shot multiple times near the intersection of Leroy Johnson and Lakeshore Drives. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the victims was not immediately released by police.