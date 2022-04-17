3 shot on N. Claiborne Easter Sunday afternoon

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found 2 men and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on Easter Sunday afternoon.

The NOPD said that First District officers in the area heard shots fired and they located two men and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS took them to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. There was no immediate word on what caused the shooting, a description of suspects or a motive.