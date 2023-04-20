3 teens arrested, accused of armed robbery spree in New Orleans

Police say the teens targeted women unloading their cars.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested three teenagers in connection with a string of armed robberies across New Orleans Wednesday morning.

Police say the crime spree began along City Park Avenue where a woman was unloading her car when the three teens approached her, armed with a gun, and demanded her vehicle.

Police say the teenagers then used that stolen car to commit two more armed robberies.

The second happened in the 1300 block of Octavia around 11:30 a.m. Police say the teens did the same thing: Rob a woman at gunpoint while she unloaded her car. Her neighbor, Felicia Rabito, was at home at the time.

"I came out around 11:35 a.m. and I saw the police cars," Rabito said.

While she's thankful no one was hurt, she says all of her neighbors are shaken up.

"As a neighbor we are all checking in with each other and keeping an eye on each other," Rabito said.

Police say the arrested teens may be responsible for attempting to rob a teacher at Sacred Heart in the school's parking lot on Carondelet.

The brazen circumstance surrounding these robberies give Rabito pause, but she says she's still hopeful.

“I love the people who live here. I love the culture I love this neighborhood; I love how friendly everyone is. And for a split second I thought ‘I also love my life.’ But I still think it’s a good thing that they caught the people that were trying to carjack," she said. "I’m hopeful that the city can succeed in its efforts to make us safer."

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with resisting an officer, illegal possession of a firearm and more charges are expected, according to NOPD.