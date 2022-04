BATON ROUGE, La. — A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a stray bullet in a late night shooting in Baton Rouge, our partners at WBRZ are reporting .

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Fairfields Avenue. Police say the toddler, identified as Devin Page Jr., was lying in his bed when he was struck by a bullet. He died on the scene.