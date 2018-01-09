Louisiana State Police arrested a 30-year-old man for sex trafficking a juvenile Friday.

The investigation began after information from a tip was received by the Human Trafficking Hotline. Detectives responded to the tip which led to the safe recovery of the juvenile. The juvenile is now safe, Louisiana State Police says.

The juvenile provided information identifying the suspect as 30-year-old Trevor Crawford. An arrest warrant was issued for Crawford and he was found in New Orleans. Crawford was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, which is a violation of a protection order.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, first degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment and violation of a protection order.

To access the national trafficking hotline, email help@humantraffickinghotline.org or call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text at 233733. Citizens can also submit a tip through the online tip form by clicking here.

© 2018 WWL