32 arrested, high-powered guns recovered in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Deputies in St. John the Baptist Parish arrested 32 people over a five-day period last week on a variety of gun-related charges, recovering several high-powered firearms during the arrests.

Photos provided by the sheriff's department show a broad collection of weapons and related equipment, including rifles and drum-style magazines loaded with bullets. Nearly two dozen guns were collected, they said.

The sheriff's department said the crackdown on gun offenses is a direct result of an uptick in gun violence throughout the parish.

The 32 people arrested during the operation were charged with various felonies, including illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearms, and flight from an officer. The sheriff's office did not identify the people who were arrested.

“We want these illegally used guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said in a statement. “These enhanced patrols will continue as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, and anytime we receive tips from the community that help law enforcement.”

