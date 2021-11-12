4 arrested after 'meth sandwich' found in drug bust

All four individuals were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, La.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Four Larose residents are in custody after deputies found suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a loaf of bread during a traffic stop.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were investigating 46-year-old Reggie Estay for selling drugs and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Nov. 9, deputies found Estay driving in the central area of the parish and stopped him.

Investigators say a police dog alerted to possible drugs in the car, and a subsequent search found a "meth sandwich" - a loaf of bread that had been hallowed out to hide a bag with more than 50 grams of suspected meth.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Estay's home on West 11th Street, where they say they found additional meth, cash, and other items commonly associated with drug sales. Three people who were inside the home and also allegedly had meth were also arrested: 53-year-old Robin Morant, 40-year-old Sherman Allen Jr., and 41-year-old Sue Gisclair.

All four individuals were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, La.

"This is the second time in as many months that agents searched the West 11th Street residence resulting in arrests both times," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

The LPSO said that Estay was also arrested for drug possession in May 2021.

Estay was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. His bail was set at $100,000. Morvant was booked on outstanding warrants for misdemeanor theft, contempt of court, and distribution of meth. She was additionally charged with possession of meth. Her bail was set at $34,050.

Allen was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of Heroin. His bail is set at $12,500.

Gisclair was charged with possession of meth. She was released after posting bail in the amount of $2,500.

Lafourche Parish residents can report any drug-related or suspicious activity directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lt. Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.