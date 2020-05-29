4 booked, 2 hospitalized suspects awaiting arrest after shootout in Slidell

When Ronaldo Joseph and the three other suspects were at the man's home, a second vehicle pulled up, and gunfire broke out.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish say they have arrested four people in connection with a Slidell shooting, and plan to arrest two more when they are discharged from the hospital.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in an email that four suspects had been booked into jail in connection with the crime as of Friday afternoon.

Ronaldo Joseph, 22, and Lucy Young, 25, face one count each of attempted first-degree murder. They were arrested Friday and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Thursday, 24-year-old Raymond Joseph and 29-year-old Sascha Pierre were arrested in New Orleans and booked at the Orleans Parish jail as fugitives awaiting transport to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Both were booked on warrants for attempted first-degree murder. Raymond Joseph also faces a charge of second-degree battery.

Warrants have been issued for a third pair of suspects recovering from bullet wounds at a hospital, investigators said. Randoph Joseph, 26, and Jasmine Bivins, 21, will each face one attempted first-degree murder charge.

The gunfire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. on May 21 near Hollow Rock Court in Slidell, according to deputies.

Investigators said Ronaldo Joseph and three other suspects followed a man to his home after a fight with Ronaldo Joseph earlier in the day at another location.

When Ronaldo Joseph and the three other suspects were at the man's home, a second vehicle pulled up, and gunfire broke out.

Several vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire. The victim and another occupant of his home sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional clarification about how the incident unfolded.

“This kind of gun violence will not be tolerated in our St. Tammany Parish neighborhoods,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Our deputies and detectives are committed to working tirelessly, as they have with this case, to ensure that those responsible for such crimes will be held accountable.”

