4 hurt in separate shootings across New Orleans overnight

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported before 10 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say four people were wounded overnight Tuesday in three separate shootings in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported before 10 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street. One person was shot and was taken to the hospital by car.

About an hour later, the NOPD began investigating another shooting in the 7700 block of Downman Road. Police were alerted about the shooting after one person showed up at a hospital by car with a gunshot wound.

The third shooting was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Tulane and South Claiborne avenues. The NOPD said two people were wounded in the shooting and were taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The police department did not share if there are any possible suspects or motives for the shootings.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.