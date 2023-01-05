4 injured, 1 dead in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Four were injured and one person died in a shooting Thursday night in Central City.
According to police, three males and one female were shot around 8 p.m. at the intersections of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr Way.
When officers and EMS arrived, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the second time in one week that more than three people have been shot in a single incident in New Orleans.
