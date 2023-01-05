4 injured, 1 dead in Central City

For the second time in a week, more than three people have been shot in a single incident in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Four were injured and one person died in a shooting Thursday night in Central City.

According to police, three males and one female were shot around 8 p.m. at the intersections of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr Way.

When officers and EMS arrived, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.