Police search after 4 escape Juvenile center, suspected of carjacking woman

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for four male juveniles who escaped from custody at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Milton Street, shortly before 5 p.m., according to police.

At least some of the escaped juveniles are believed to have been involved in a carjacking of a woman on Hamburg Street, which is not far from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

The woman who said her car was stolen said that she was bringing groceries home and the young men raced up to her and demanded her car. She gave up the vehicle and she said they drove away.

The four escapees have been identified as Robert Brown, Quinton Washington, Nelson Banks and Donovan Davis.

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four juvenile subjects is asked to contact NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111."