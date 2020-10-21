4 Loyola students robbed at gunpoint near campus Tuesday night: police

Loyola University New Orleans students, the four victims were near the fountain at Audubon Park, when the two gunmen pulled out guns and demanded property.

NEW ORLEANS — Two young men pulled guns on four college students across the street from their Uptown college campus Tuesday night, police said.

Loyola University New Orleans students, the four victims were near the fountain at Audubon Park, when the two gunmen pulled out the guns and demanded the victims' belongings.

Across the street from Loyola and Tulane university campuses, the robbery happened at 10:11 p.m. The gunmen took the victims' cellphones and wallets.

The two gunmen, whose age was reported by a Tulane University Police Department press release as "young," ran away after when a passerby approached the area.

As investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who robbed the victims, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867, TUPD at 504.865.5381, or NOPD at 504.82.-2222.

