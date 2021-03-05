4-month-old dies after chase, shootout with Louisiana murder suspect

Police did not say if the baby was injured in the pursuit or the subsequent shootout with officers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say a 4-month-old child has died after a shootout between police and a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and her nephew on Monday morning near Baton Rouge.

Just before noon Monday, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Baker, La. At the scene, deputies found Christin Parker and her nephew Brandon Parker dead. Investigators were then given information to identify a possible shooter as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith who reportedly fled the scene of the shooting with his 4-month-old child.

Authorities later spotted Smith’s car shortly before 3 p.m. near Gulfport, Miss., and attempted to stop him. Smith then led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase on Interstate 10 to near Biloxi where he drove into the grass and became stuck.

“As the suspect exited the vehicle, shots were fired,” a statement from the Biloxi Police Department said. Police returned fire, killing Smith.

“Medical attention was given to the suspect but he died as a result of injuries sustained,” the police department said.

Biloxi police say the child was also injured in the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment where it later died. Police did not say if the baby was injured in the pursuit or the subsequent shootout with officers.