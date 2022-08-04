4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office did not respond to any questions from the newspaper and has not reported the stabbings to the public.

NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening on August 3. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, OPSO said.

The four stabbings include:

July 28 - A man was stabbed during a fight inside one of the pods. He was taken to University Medical Center, treated, returned to OJC, and moved to a different pod.

July 31 - A man was stabbed during a fight inside one of the pods. He was taken to University Medical Center, treated, returned to OJC, and moved to a different pod.

August 2 - A man was stabbed during a fight inside one of the pods. The sheriff's office says his injuries did not need off-site care and he was treated inside the jail. He was then moved to a different pod.

August 3 - A man was stabbed during a fight inside one of the pods. He was taken to University Medical Center, treated, returned to OJC, and moved to a different pod.

The sheriff's office said it would not release the names of the stabbing victims at this time.

"Full investigations are being conducted by the Investigative Services Bureau, under the leadership of Asst. Sheriff Kristen Morales," a statement from OPSO said. "All involved perpetrators will be charged, accordingly. Further details will be released once ISB has conducted its investigation."

The statement added that deputies are "conducting a thorough investigation" of the pods where the stabbings happened.

"Any contraband (weapons such as shanks, knives, etc.) will be confiscated and residents found to have them in their possession with face additional charges," the OPSO said.

Sherriff Susan Hutson also released a separate statement on the rash of stabbings at the jail:

“Our city is facing a surge in violent crime - that fact is just as true inside the Orleans Justice Center as it is in neighborhoods throughout our city. The safety of residents and staff in OJC is my top priority. I have instructed every person entering the jail to be screened using newly installed, state-of-the-art body scanners. Additionally, security rounds have been increased and we have dramatically reduced the number of jail residents who are permitted to be out at any given time to help ensure the safety of both staff and residents. I remain committed to the promises I made when I began serving as Sheriff just over three months ago; we are working hard to implement the changes I was elected to make. I ask for our community’s continued engagement and assistance as we lay the foundation to undo decades of systemic damage done to our criminal legal system. - Sheriff Susan Hutson

The violence comes weeks after two inmates died at the jail in June. Philip Soublet Jr. died on June 10 after another inmate beat him to death during a brawl that left two other inmates stabbed with a "homemade" knife. Days later, Chad Neyland died after leaping over a railing from the second-story mezzanine level of his jail pod. Both deaths occurred when the men were left unsupervised by deputies.