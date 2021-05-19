4 wanted after attempted carjacking in French Quarter

Four individuals tried to remove a woman from her car at gunpoint around 9:50 p.m. near Ursulines Avenue and North Rampart Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find four people believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking in the French Quarter on Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, four individuals tried to remove a woman from her car at gunpoint around 9:50 p.m. near Ursulines Avenue and North Rampart Street. The attackers fled after the victim screamed for help.

Police described the group as two females and two males believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. One female was wearing a black hoodie with a white square design on the front and her hair styled “in long thick partially red-dyed dreadlocks.” A male suspect was wearing a black jacket and believed to be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-6080. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.