4 wounded, 2 arrested after shooting at Houma party Sunday morning

Investigators say all four victims were taken to the hospital where they are still recovering from the injuries.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say two teenagers are in custody after police say shots rang out at a Houma party, wounding four people and damaging several cars.

The Houma Police Department says 19-year-old Leo Kimber III and 18-year-old Logan Guidroz face four counts of attempted second-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. HPD said that more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Police were called to the 100 block of Emma Street just shortly after midnight on Sunday where someone started shooting at a private party. Four people were wounded and several cars were damaged by the gunfire.

Investigators say all four victims were taken to the hospital where they are still recovering from the injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.