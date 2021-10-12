4 wounded by gunfire in 4 New Orleans shootings overnight: NOPD

A female victim was shot in the jaw Friday night in Pines Village, a residential area in New Orleans East, a statement from police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were wounded in four separate shootings overnight Friday, according to reports from the New Orleans Police Department.

The shootings happened across the city.

A female victim was shot in the jaw Friday night in Pines Village, a residential area in New Orleans East, a statement from police said.

That shooting happened in the 4100 block of Downman Road. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a police statement.

Not long after, a shooting in Algiers was reported to NOPD early Saturday morning.

First reports from the investigation into the Algiers shooting said the victim was 14 years old and had several gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Newton Street.

The victim in the Algiers shooting was taken to a hospital but not in an ambulance. He was in surgery Saturday morning, police said.

Officers in New Orleans' Central Business District heard gunfire early Saturday morning, near Gravier Street and S. Claiborne Avenue.

Moments later, NOPD officers found a male victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fourth shooting reported by NOPD after midnight happened in New Orleans East, but the exact location hasn't been determined yet.

A man was shot several times in the back. He was taken to a hospital but not in an ambulance.

In addition to the four shootings, a man was found Friday night unresponsive from what police are calling facial trauma in Little Woods, a residential area in New Orleans East.