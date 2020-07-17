4 wounded in separate shootings an hour apart in New Orleans

The first shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police say the second burst of gunfire rang out about 40 minutes later.

NEW ORLEANS — Two women were shot in Algiers Friday afternoon, and two separate victims were shot in a Lower Garden District shooting less than an hour later, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lancaster Street.

Initial reports given to NOPD officials indicate two female victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, at 2:10 p.m., officers received word of a separate shooting in the 1900 block of Chippewa Street.

Those two victims, who have not been identified in any way, were taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

No information was released about a motive or a suspect in either shooting.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shootings to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

