4-year-old fatally shot in car while adults smoked pot in front seat: JPSO

WESTWEGO, La. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot in a car in Bridge City Saturday night, sheriff's deputies said.

The child was with a younger sibling in a back seat of a car while two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat when the shot was fired, a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 900 block of Stilwell Lane, in the neighborhood across the Westbank Expressway from the Alario Center.

JPSO deputies responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, finding the child with a single gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment but died as a result of the shooting.

Investigators with JPSO said they believe the shooting wasn't hostile but negligent.

"As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury," the JPSO release said. "Our investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shot. It is not believed to be self-inflicted. This investigation remains active and ongoing."

A JPSO spokesperson said firearm owners should have their guns properly secured at all times.

"Firearms should never be left unattended in vehicles or in the reach of children,' the spokesperson said. "Firearms should be stored unloaded and locked with a gun lock when possible."