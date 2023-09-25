45-year-old man arrested for drive-by shooting on St. Bernard Avenue, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department arrested 45-year-old Louis Claiborne, Jr., on Saturday in connection with a drive-by shooting on St. Bernard Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 45-year-old Louis Claiborne, Jr., on Saturday after detectives identified him as the suspect in a drive-by shooting on St. Bernard Avenue the day before.

According to the NOPD, Claiborne allegedly opened fire while approaching the victim in an SUV. The victim, who was standing near a street corner, was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Claiborne was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of the following:

aggravated second-degree battery

assault by drive-by shooting

illegal use of weapons

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.