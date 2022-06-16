5 escape in latest Bridge City Center for Youth jailbreak

A total of 20 juveniles have now escaped from Bridge City since April 2021.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — There has been another jailbreak at the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish.

According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, five juveniles escaped from the center around 2:20 a.m. The OJJ said it immediately locked down the facility and three of the escapees were captured. The two escapees who remain at large are:

17-year-old from East Baton Rouge Parish

16-year-old from Tangipahoa Parish

The OJJ did not share the names or criminal records of the teens with the media due to their age.

Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, told WWL-TV that it appears the teenagers cut a hole in a bathroom ceiling and managed to escape.

“Once again as a councilman that represents the area, we are very disturbed by this," Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano told WWL-TV. "This is like the fifth or sixth escape from Bridge City in the past 6 months. This is a minimum-security facility. It is not designed to house violent juvenile offenders. There are rapists, armed robbers, and murders there. These are bad kids.”

The youth center is located at 3225 River Road in Bridge City, La.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the OJJ Command Center at 504-401-3359.