5 in custody over alleged counterfeiting operation in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — Five people are in custody after authorities executing a search warrant for a different crime found evidence of a money counterfeiting operation in Slidell last month.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies made the discovery on March 30 when deputies searching a Slidell-area home found $22,613 in counterfeit currency.
Warrants were issued for the home’s two residents, identified as 28-year-old Monteia Dumas and 47-year-old Lynn Pommier on charges of criminal conspiracy 609 counts of monetary instrument abuse.
The sheriff’s office said another roommate, 25-year-old Dustin Lacina, and former roommate 29-year-old Kristy Severio were also involved in the manufacturing process.
Further investigation led to warrants being issued for 46-year-old Kenyatta Meads. All three face the same charges as Dumas and Pommier. In addition, deputies say Meads possessed methamphetamine at the time of his arrest and he faces an additional drug possession charge.