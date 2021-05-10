5 in custody over alleged counterfeiting operation in Slidell

Deputies searching a Slidell-area home found $22,613 in counterfeit currency.

SLIDELL, La. — Five people are in custody after authorities executing a search warrant for a different crime found evidence of a money counterfeiting operation in Slidell last month.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies made the discovery on March 30 when deputies searching a Slidell-area home found $22,613 in counterfeit currency.

Warrants were issued for the home’s two residents, identified as 28-year-old Monteia Dumas and 47-year-old Lynn Pommier on charges of criminal conspiracy 609 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

The sheriff’s office said another roommate, 25-year-old Dustin Lacina, and former roommate 29-year-old Kristy Severio were also involved in the manufacturing process.