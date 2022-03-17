5 violent juveniles escape from Bridge City Center for Youth overnight

The juveniles are all serving time for violent offenses.

NEW ORLEANS — Our partners at WBRZ are reporting that five juveniles, all serving time for violent offenses, escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth late last night.

The juveniles who escaped are: Curtis Tassin, from New Orleans, escaped recently, Jaheem Mealey, from Baton Rouge, Abraham Goodley, from Lafayette, Bryson Lamelle, from Lafayette, and Darreyon Thomas, from Shreveport.

Only Lamelle is 18. The rest are between the ages of 16 and 17.

Details on their escape were not made immediately available.

Curtis Tassin, as aforementioned, is the only one of the escapees from New Orleans. He escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth last year and was caught in Lafourche Parish.