5 people overdosed at a Mississippi Coast motel where a manager sold drugs, reports

NEW ORLEANS — Five people overdosed at Mississippi motel after buying drugs from a manager at the motel, according to The Sun Herald

The Sun Herald reported that Hancock County authorities learned of the overdose cases and alleged drug activity at the Economy Inn on U.S. 90 over six months ending in May.

After investigating Drug Enforcement Agents identified the alleged dealers as motel managers Pernell Robert Galloway and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie.

Galloway and McKenzie were both arrested. They are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The couple is in custody in Gulfport.

