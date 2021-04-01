5 stolen cars found after 'Chop shop' busted in New Orleans East

Police say in total five stolen cars were recovered, including one believed to be used in an armed carjacking.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say five stolen cars were recovered after busting an illegal “chop shop” operation in New Orleans East last month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives tracked a stolen tow truck to the 16500 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. on Dec. 29. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered several other stolen construction equipment and cars reported stolen from Orleans, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes.

The police department said no arrests have been made yet. Detectives are asking the public for tips to aid the investigation.

Anyone with information about the chop shop operation is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

