5 wounded in multiple shootings in New Orleans overnight

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were wounded in four shootings across New Orleans overnight.

The shootings took place from around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 until about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

None of them were fatal.

Here's what we knows right now:

Double shooting in NO East

Two men were shot in the 5500 block of Crowder Boulevard, between Lake Forest Boulevard and Dwyer Road.

The shooting was reported around 9:25 p.m. Sunday night. One victim was taken to the hospital by EMS while the other arrived in a private vehicle.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.

Hollygrove shooting

A man was shot in Hollygrove Sunday night.

According to police, the unidentified victim was in the 2400 block of General Ogden Street around 9:39 p.m. when he was shot.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.

St. Roch shooting

A man was shot in St. Roch Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street around 10:52 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.

Man shot in New Orleans East Monday morning

A man was shot in New Orleans East early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. on Morrison Road near I-10.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.

