5 wounded in multiple shootings in New Orleans overnight

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were wounded in four shootings across New Orleans overnight.
The shootings took place from around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 until about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
None of them were fatal.
Here's what we knows right now:
Double shooting in NO East
Two men were shot in the 5500 block of Crowder Boulevard, between Lake Forest Boulevard and Dwyer Road.
The shooting was reported around 9:25 p.m. Sunday night. One victim was taken to the hospital by EMS while the other arrived in a private vehicle.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.
Hollygrove shooting
A man was shot in Hollygrove Sunday night.
According to police, the unidentified victim was in the 2400 block of General Ogden Street around 9:39 p.m. when he was shot.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.
St. Roch shooting
A man was shot in St. Roch Sunday night.
According to New Orleans Police, the shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street around 10:52 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.
Man shot in New Orleans East Monday morning
A man was shot in New Orleans East early Monday morning.
According to police, the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. on Morrison Road near I-10.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive or suspects in the shooting.
