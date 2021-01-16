5-year-old shot and killed in St. Rose, officers investigate

In a release from St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS responded to a 911 call of a child being shot just before 12:30 p.m.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 5-year-old in St. Rose, on Saturday.

According to St. Charles officers, the incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

In a release from St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS responded to a 911 call of a child being shot just before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the little boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was brought to University Medical Center by Ochsner Flight Care where he died from his injuries, according to officers.

Detectives said they do not know the details of the incident but are using all available resources for the ongoing investigation.

A family member was present when the incident happened and is cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Plaisance of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or contact (985) 783-6807.