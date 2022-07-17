x
Crime

6 inmates escape from Bridge City Center Sunday morning; 5 recaptured

5 of the 6 suspects were caught after stealing a vehicle.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Six inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the escape occurred around 2:30. 5 of the 6 were later recaptured after stealing a vehicle.

As of 6 a.m., one of the suspects is still at-large, per a release from the Office of Juvenile Justice. The at-large suspect is a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

