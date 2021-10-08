6 shot, 1 killed in Central City attack; second multi-person shooting in 2 days

The pair of shootings hit New Orleans a week after the NOPD crowned their summer enforcement program, dubbed "Operation Golden Eagle" as a huge success.

NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot in Central City Thursday night, one of them fatally, in the second fatal gun-related attack on multiple people in as many days.

The Thursday shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Robertson Street, according to the NOPD.

Details about the fatal attack were initially unclear, with NOPD saying about half an hour after the attack that they were aware of four people who had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but that no location for the shooting was available.

Around 10:20 p.m., they gave another update with the location of the shooting, but rescinded the information about how many victims had been injured.

Investigators are still determining how many victims are involved," they said at the time.

A third email from NOPD just after midnight Friday morning gave a tragic update; the shooting had been upgraded to a homicide because one of the victims had died.

Police as of Friday morning say six people were shot: five men and one woman. One of the men died from his injuries.

None of the victims in that shooting were identified by police.

NOPD officials didn't give any information on a possible suspect, and did not say anything about what may have led to the shooting.

It is the second multi-person shooting in New Orleans in less than 48 hours.

A separate shooting in the Irish Channel on Wednesday left two of the four victims dead. Those four were working on a drainage project when, witnesses say, four men in a pickup truck pulled up and began firing dozens of shots.

The pair of shootings hit New Orleans a week after the NOPD crowned their summer enforcement program, dubbed "Operation Golden Eagle" as a huge success. At a Sept. 30 press conference, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson called the partnership with federal and state agencies a "big win" for the city.

That operation started when the city was dealing with a 36% increase in violent crimes. Ferguson said in later September, that number had been cut in half to 18%.

More Stories: