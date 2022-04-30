Six shot at Balcony Bar on Magazine Street

All victims sustained gunshot wounds to the lower body.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that took place around 10:15 Friday night at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street that injured six people.

Police say four women and two men sustained gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital via EMS, the other four arrived via a private vehicle.

There is no information regarding a suspect, nor any information on the conditions of the victims.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867