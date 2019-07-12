MANDEVILLE, La. — A 6-year-old is in critical condition after the child and a teenager were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

The two juvenile victims were riding a bicycle, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, as they were biking near the intersection of Beau Chene and Oak drives in Mandeville, a dark-colored SUV struck them. 

The driver of the SUV was described as a young man. Evidence from the scene indicates the SUV sustained damage to the front passenger side and possibly the front bumper. 

The 13-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 6-year-old was airlifted to a hospital on the southshore in critical condition. 

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the STSPO at (985)898-2338.

