6-year-old shot in St. James, suspect used vehicle stolen from New Orleans

A six-year old from Vacherie was shot and is currently in stable condition, according to deputies.

NEW ORLEANS — St. James Sheriffs said in a press release that a six-year-old was shot at the West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie on Friday, according to a Facebook post from their Office.

The Facebook post said the shooting took place at around 5:37 p.m. at the close of a bereavement ceremony at the West Bank Center. The child was not the intended target and he is currently in stable condition.

Deputies said that the suspect fled the scene in a 2018 Blue Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was reported stolen in New Orleans.

Deputies could not find the subject after an "extensive" search.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation," the press release said. "Anyone having any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111."