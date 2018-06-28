BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana officials arrested 62 people accused of child pornography and child sexual abuse, in a statewide law enforcement effort between March and May.



Attorney General Jeff Landry's office announced the arrests Wednesday at an event with federal, state and local agencies. The coordinated effort is known as Operation Broken Heart, part of a national investigative and prevention effort targeting child predators.



Arrests around Louisiana included for possession, distribution and production of child pornography and other crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.



Law enforcement officials warned that parents should closely monitor their children's use of websites, social media, phone apps and other technology where they can be targeted by predators.



Landry's office has posted an online pamphlet with information for parents and children about cyber safety.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.