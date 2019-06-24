The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 63 as part of “Operation Broken Heart,” an initiative targeting people who commit sex crimes against children using the internet.
Of those 63, 45 were arrested for possession of video or photos of children being sexually abused. Other charges include online solicitation of a minor, sexual abuse of an animal and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
“Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of everyone,” Landry said. “Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country – law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana’s children.”
A national network of more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies conducted the initiative.
“The efforts and results of this operation are real and long-lasting,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Eric Rommal. “Whether it is the FBI, the Attorney General's Office, or many of our partners - we will continue to help those who cannot protect themselves.”
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office released the following list of the suspects arrested and what they’re accused of:
- Jeremy Clinton Richard (W/M, DOB 03/16/1979) – 1 count distribution, 65 counts possession
- Chandler Johnson (W/M, DOB 09/14/2000) – 40 counts possession
- Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado (H/M, DOB 03/03/1985) – 1 count distribution
- James Cody Naquin (W/M, DOB 01/19/1998) – 4 counts possession
- Zachary J. Dusang (W/M, DOB 04/28/1991) – 3 counts possession
- Josiah Z. Chambers (B/M, DOB 08/05/1999) – 500 counts possession
- Scott Charles Gaskill (W/M, DOB 11/24/1970) – 6 counts possession
- Joseph Powell Boatman (W/M, DOB 06/03/1993) – fugitive from State of Texas for online solicitation of a minor
- Daniel Joseph Looper (W/M, DOB 07/15/1951) – 100 counts possession
- Adrian Danos (W/M, DOB 11/30/1999) – 53 counts possession
- Miguel Angel Fiallos Martinez (H/M, DOB 01/05/1975) – 300 counts possession
- Brian Pool (W/M, DOB 10/23/1977) – 96 counts possession, 2 counts obstruction of justice
- Mark Williamson (W/M, DOB 12/04/1952) – 8 counts possession
- Jonathan Arthur Moyer (W/M, DOB 07/06/1977) – 10 counts distribution
- Ezra Paul West (W/M, DOB 05/10/1997) – 220 counts possession
- Daniel F. Hardy II (W/M, DOB 04/22/1985) – 500 counts possession
- Isiah Blanchard (B/M, DOB 10/10/1997) – indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
- Byron Curtis Smith (W/M, DOB 01/21/1984) – 100 counts possession
- Christopher Chambers (W/M, DOB 07/14/1978) – 9 counts possession
- Brian David Lemoine (W/M, DOB 04/14/1981) – 500 counts distribution
- Paul Thompson (W/M, DOB 12/14/1971) – 10 counts possession
- David Wayne Oneal (W/M, DOB 11/30/1988) – 19 counts possession
- Derek Naquin (W/M, DOB 06/30/2000) – 47 counts possession
- Duane David Reicks (W/M, DOB 11/28/1977) – 2 counts possession
- Jennings “Jay” Bernard III (W/M, DOB 06/13/1978) – 5 counts possession
- Michael Ryan Heape (W/M, DOB 09/15/1999) – 25 counts possession
- Terry Scott Cepowski (W/M, DOB 09/02/1960) – 5 counts possession
- Christopher Istre (W/M, DOB 03/20/1982) – 6 counts possession
- Caleb Hickman (W/M, DOB 03/20/1995) – 50 counts possession
- Jack Vincent Jameson (W/M, DOB 12/11/1988) – 170 counts possession
- Travis Shane Ryan (W/M, DOB 08/08/1975) – 5 counts possession, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor
- Jessie Comeaux (W/M, DOB 07/04/1982) – 5 counts possession
- Jared Tyler Olivier (W/M, DOB 12/22/1995) – 25 counts possession
- Kenny Ray Leday (B/M, DOB 12/29/1981) – 5 counts possession
- Bonnie Magnon (W/F, DOB 12/15/1967) – 10 counts possession, 3 counts distribution
- Roy Mouton (W/M, DOB 05/17/1977) – 3 counts distribution
- Chad Edward Lassalle (W/M, 09/23/1974) – 3 counts possession
- Mark Evans (W/M, 10/02/1960) – 3 counts possession
- Jimmy Lee Jackson (W/M, 09/17/1978) – 6 counts possession
- Roy Lee Mclean (W/M, DOB 10/24/1966) – 1 count possession
- Patrick J. Manuel (W/M, DOB 05/23/1977) – 6 counts possession
- Johnny Schalk (W/M, DOB 06/21/1966) – 50 counts possession, 2 counts sexual abuse of an animal
- Jalen Anthony Walker (B/M, DOB 04/08/1992) – 2 counts felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor