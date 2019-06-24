The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 63 as part of “Operation Broken Heart,” an initiative targeting people who commit sex crimes against children using the internet.

Of those 63, 45 were arrested for possession of video or photos of children being sexually abused. Other charges include online solicitation of a minor, sexual abuse of an animal and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

“Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of everyone,” Landry said. “Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country – law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana’s children.”

A national network of more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies conducted the initiative.

“The efforts and results of this operation are real and long-lasting,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Eric Rommal. “Whether it is the FBI, the Attorney General's Office, or many of our partners - we will continue to help those who cannot protect themselves.”

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office released the following list of the suspects arrested and what they’re accused of: