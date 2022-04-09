66-year-old Assumption man accused of using social media, drugs to commit sexual offenses upon juvenile

Deputies also believe more sexual advances were made to the juvenile but the actions were denied.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — A Pierre Part man is in jail after an investigation led to his arrest on a number of sex crimes and drug charges in Assumption Parish according to the Sheriff's office.

66-year-old James Gregoire was arrested Saturday after a number of complaints to deputies against him for numerous sex crimes upon a juvenile, said Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Sheriff Falcon said after a "complex investigation" detectives found that Gregoire committed the crimes through the use of social media outlets requesting certain pornographic material in exchange for illegal drugs.

A warrant was obtained to search his North Curtis Street home in which detectives said they found various illegal drugs.

Gregoire was arrested on counts of:

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (Felony)

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Felony)

Distribution of Marijuana

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Attempted Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Solicitation of Prostitution (1 Count) (Felony)

Along with previous charges of:

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Deputies said James Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and will remain in jail pending court proceedings.