7 fatalities, 1 night, State Police address impaired drivers and deadly crashes

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — There has been an alarming increase in deadly crashes in the bayou region of south Louisiana.

Law enforcement officers there have seen a lot of heartache on the highway.

“After a decade or so of declining numbers of fatalities and alcohol-impaired related crashes we noticed a disturbing trend, a spike if you will this year,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.

So far this year, the area including Assumption, Terrebonne, Lafourche, and the west bank of St. James and St. John Parishes has seen 39 fatal crashes resulting in 54 deaths.

Last month, there were 7 fatalities in just one night, including the deaths of three recent Hahnville High School graduates on LA Hwy 20 in Chackbay.

“In my experience in being a trooper for over 28 years, I’ve had to personally knock on that door of over 60 families and make that death notification,” Louisiana State Police Troop C Commander Lanny Bergeron said. “It’s not easy.”

Thursday, police officers and prosecutors from the region gathered at the LSP headquarters near Houma.

Captain Bergeron called the meeting to discuss ways to help prevent deadly crashes.

“We want to attack impairment, reckless driving, distracted driving and lack of seat belts,” Bergeron said.

Law enforcers say the community has a role to play.

“If we have a person walking down the street, carrying a weapon, we’re going to get 50 calls,” Sheriff Webre said. “If you see a person impaired, getting in a car or if you happen to be driving and see a person hitting the center line and driving erratically, then don’t hesitate to call. Don’t just hope the person makes it home safely.”

Webre said repeat offenders are a significant problem.

The driver accused of killing the three young women last month had three previous DWI arrests.

“I think where we stand today, the system does not have sufficient counter-measures to prevent habitual offenders and you can see the tragedy in this particular case,” Webre said.

Officers hope to roll out their new strategy to attack impaired driving in time for the holidays.

“It’s a problem that starts with the individual who makes the decision to text, to drive, to drink, to get on the road to use a car as a weapon and to commit a murder,” Webre said.

“No one wants to lose a life,” Bergeron said.