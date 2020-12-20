8-year-old, 6 others wounded in 5 separate shootings in New Orleans over 12 hours, 1 killed in Algiers

The violence continued overnight, with three separate shootings being reported by NOPD within a few minutes of each other.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and seven people were injured in six separate shootings over a 12 hour period in New Orleans, a particularly bloody weekend that ended one lift and left six adults and an 8-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The first shooting was reported Saturday evening. While an exact time wasn't released by NOPD, they reported the shooting to media outlets just before 5:40 p.m.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Piety Street in the St. Claude neighborhood. According to investigators, there were three victims: a man, a woman and an 8-year-old boy.

All three were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The violence continued overnight, with three separate shootings being reported by NOPD within a few minutes of each other.

At 1:16 a.m. a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh reportedly arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.

While NOPD investigators haven't determined where the shooting took place, it is being investigated by 5th district detectives, who cover the Holy Cross, Lower 9th Ward, St. Claude and Bywater neighborhoods.

Two minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., a second man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound via private vehicle.

No additional details about this shooting were provided, and investigators said it was unclear where the shooting happened.

NOPD officials sent another alert to media outlets half an hour later, at 1:44 a.m., about a shooting in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road, in the Little Woods neighborhood. According to investigators, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

No additional details were provided.

Sunday morning, the NOPD sent out a brief description of a fifth shooting just before 5:30 a.m.

That shooting was reported in the 500 block of Canal Street, at the edge of the French Quarter. Initial reports provided by the NOPD show a male victim who arrived by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

No other details about the French Quarter shooting were released by the NOPD.

Alongside the large number of nonfatal shootings, a separate incident in Algiers left one person dead Saturday night.

The crime happened at the intersection of General DeGaulle and L.B. Landry drives, near the Fischer Development Neighborhood.

NOPD officers reportedly heard gunshots in the area sometime Saturday night and found a sedan on the side of the road.

Police found a woman unresponsive in the driver's seat of the car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOPD.

A man in the passenger seat of the car was not injured.

Investigators ask that anybody with information about any of these incidents contact the NOPD's non-emergency number or CRIMESTOPPERS.

