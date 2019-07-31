NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Louisiana say seven men, including an illegal immigrant, have been arrested across the state on child pornography charges and other crimes against children.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests in a news release Tuesday. Two of the accused lived in southeast Louisiana.

Landry's office said 55-year-old Michael Reynolds of Slidell faces charges of possession and producing child porn, first-degree rape of a child, molestation and sexual battery. Reynolds was known to take in foster children and other people in need and more unidentified victims could exist, investigators say.

Byron Brown, 43, of Houma was also arrested and faces child porn possession charges. Landry said Brown was talking with a third party in Pennsylvania regarding a "mutual sexual interest in children" as well as facilitating the sexual abuse of a child in that state.

Brown was arrested after a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Pennsylvania State Police.

The other men arrested across Louisiana include:

Tomas Gabriel Chox-Lopez , 20 illegally residing in Lake Charles, was arrested on 7 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

, 20 illegally residing in Lake Charles, was arrested on 7 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Robert Edmondson , 47 of Lake Charles, was arrested on 22 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

, 47 of Lake Charles, was arrested on 22 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Mark Keefe , 37 of Leesville, was arrested on 200 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

, 37 of Leesville, was arrested on 200 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Nery Enrique Moreno Orellana , 45 of Lake Charles, was arrested on 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 2 counts of possession pornography of juveniles over the age of 13.

, 45 of Lake Charles, was arrested on 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 2 counts of possession pornography of juveniles over the age of 13. George Wannage, 26 of Iowa, was arrested on 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Anyone with information about any of the arrested men is asked to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-356-4506. Callers can remain anonymous.