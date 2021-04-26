7 shot, 1 killed in 6 shootings across New Orleans Monday

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating six shootings, one of them fatal, across the city Monday.

The first shooting took place early in the morning.

Man shot in the CBD

A man was shot and wounded in New Orleans Central Business District early Monday morning.

According to NOPD, the shooting took place in the 1000 block of South Peters Street, near Convention Center Boulevard around 1:31 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Child wounded in Desire

Police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood where a child was wounded.

According to police, a male juvenile was shot in the 3700 block of Benefit Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

St. Claude Double Shooting

According to police, a man and woman were wounded in a double shooting near the intersection of France and North Villere Streets after 3 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Homicide in the Florida Area

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Florida Area.

According to NOPD, a man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Bartholomew Street, near North Galvez Street.

Police were called onto the scene around 7:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

He later died at the hospital.

Man shot in New Orleans East

A man was shot in New Orleans East Monday night.

According to NOPD, the man was shot near the corner of Laine Avenue and Grant Street. Police say he was taken to the hospital by private conveyance, not an ambulance.

Man wounded in Central City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Central City.

According to NOPD, a man was shot in the 1500 block of South Liberty Street, near MLK Boulevard.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by private conveyance after being shot.