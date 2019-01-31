ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Police arrested seven teenagers accused of sharing video of a 15-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, detective identified 17-year-old Kemondre Landry as the first person to share the video. Police say Landry sent a video of himself and a 15-year-old girl engaged in a sex act to someone else, who then sent it to several other people.

Police say Landry is more than 2-years older than the girl, so he has been charged with misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile as well as Video Voyeurism and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Six other students at a parish school were arrested for distribution of pornography involving juveniles: Alexis McBride, 18, Dasha Whatley, 17, Daunchelle Rainey, 17, Reginald Dorsey, 18, Tyaria Truehill, 18, and Denisha Tilford, 17.

Everyone arrested in this case has been released on bond.