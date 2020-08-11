7-year-old girl hit by car trying to cross highway

According to police, the 7-year-old was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

SLIDELL, La. — A 7-year-old girl was rushed to University Hospital, Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car in Slidell.

Slidell Police said at about 1:15 p.m. the little girl was crossing Pontchartrain Drive near Markham Drive, when she ran out in front of an on coming car and was hit.

According to police, the 7-year-old was brought to the hospital with serious injuries and listed as critical condition.

Slidell Police Department spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said impairment is not suspected, but toxicology tests were done as routine.

