7-year-old girl shot and killed while riding in car with mom

NEW ORLEANS — A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and another sibling Sunday night in New Orleans' Algiers area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street close to the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

Police say the mother and her two children were riding in the car when she heard gunfire. She drove to the 1200 block of Milton Street in Gretna and called the police. The 7-year-old girl was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital where she later died. The mother and other child were not injured by the gunfire.

"It’s very disheartening," said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. "I can only imagine what this family is going through right now on a holiday weekend, the day after Christmas. What can a 7-year-old have possibly done to be a victim of such a heinous crime?”

The investigation is ongoing and police said that no further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Ferguson and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a joint statement later Monday condemning the fatal shooting.

"We stand in shock over the violence that claimed the life of a 7-year-old child, the day after Christmas. It is unbearably tragic," Cantrell and Ferguson wrote. "As a City, as a community — we reject this. How often have we said ‘one is too many?’ This one, alone, is too much. This child deserved better of us. Somebody out there knows who pulled the trigger. We need them to come forward."

Cantrell and Ferguson said that the police department is devoting "the full force of our resources to holding this shooter accountable."

"This is a time for us to come together. This will not be tolerated by us as leaders of our City, or our people," they wrote.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 822-1111.