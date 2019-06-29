NEW ORLEANS — Police are on the lookout for a man they say carjacked an elderly would-be Good Samaritan early Saturday morning.

According to New Orleans Police officials, a 70-year-old man was driving along Pauline Drive in Gentilly when an unknown man flagged him down near Plauche Circle and asked for a ride.

The victim agreed, but once in the car, the suspect pulled out a gun demanded the car. The elderly man was kicked out of his car and the robber sped away down Pauline Drive, officials said.

Police said it's unclear where the suspect went from there, but officials said the investigation into the armed carjacking is opened.

No further information was available.

Officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in the metro area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.