NEW ORLEANS — A 70-year-old New Orleans man is dead after New Orleans police say he was shot to death by an intruder that broke into his home.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Treasure Street.

Local business owner and neighbor Riva La Voy said she was in the area during that time and knew something was wrong when she heard a sound cut into the silence on the street.

“I heard some loud noise and yelling, then heard some shots,” La Voy said.

The coroner has identified the victim as Lloyd Vanderhost Sr., 70. Vanderhost died from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was taken by EMS to the hospital.

“This is a major shock, this neighborhood has been quiet since day one,” said La Voy, who owns several buildings on the street.

Neighbors are confused why the 70-year-old man was a target.

“He was a good quy, quiet,” La Voy said. “We would chit chat when he walked back and forth to the gas station.

La Voy says the victim worked as a plumber and helped her complete several maintenance projects on her buildings.

The victim’s home is now boarded up, his front window cracked by a bullet hole. La Voy says this is an example that crime happens anywhere.

“You can’t live in fear,” she said. “I don't believe it will happen again, right now crime is happening all over random areas. Where you never thought or expect.”

NOPD ask anyone with information about the case to call the NOPD homicide division or Crimestoppers.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.