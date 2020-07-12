x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

70-year-old Mandeville man accused of distributing child porn

“We will not waiver in doing all that we legally can do to protect Louisiana’s children,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said.
Credit: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office
Investigators say 70-year-old Benjamin Terranova was booked on child porn possession and distribution charges.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville man has been arrested and now faces multiple charges for alleged internet crimes against children, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Monday.

The attorney general’s office said 70-year-old Benjamin Terranova was arrested and booked on 50 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distributing child porn.

Terranova was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following the joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“We will not waiver in doing all that we legally can do to protect Louisiana’s children,” Landry said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020