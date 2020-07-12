70-year-old Mandeville man accused of distributing child porn

“We will not waiver in doing all that we legally can do to protect Louisiana’s children,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville man has been arrested and now faces multiple charges for alleged internet crimes against children, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Monday.

The attorney general’s office said 70-year-old Benjamin Terranova was arrested and booked on 50 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distributing child porn.

Terranova was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following the joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

