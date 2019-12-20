NEW ORLEANS — An elderly man was shot to death in his Fairgrounds neighborhood home Monday, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

According to the NOPD, 77-year-old Keithroy Ambrose was killed in his home in the 1700 block of N. Dupre Street at 10:30 a.m. Preliminary reports show he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bathroom on the second floor of the house.

Emergency services responded to the location but he was pronounced dead on the scene a short time after, officials said.

Morgan Clevenger, the president of the Fairgrounds Triangle Neighborhood Association, said Ambrose was "a well known and well loved neighbor."

"A community elder, he and his family have lived in the Fairgrounds Triangle for 30 years," Clevenger said in a post on NextDoor. "The tragic loss of this gentleman is devastating to his family, community and the City of New Orleans."

NOPD officials said they were investigating the homicide but no suspects nor a motive were immediately named. No further information was immediately available.

A Crimestopper's reward of up to $5,000 cash was issued for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone can call anonymously with tips at (504) 822-1111 or 1 (877) 903-STOP. Those with information can also call police detectives at 504-655-0587.

