7th Ward woman charged with fatally shooting domestic partner

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted a 7th Ward woman on Thursday who was accused of fatally shooting her domestic partner in July.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Lynshell Davis was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Fredrick Davis on July 22.

Cannizzaro’s office said she faces a mandatory life prison sentence if she is convicted on the murder charge.

Prosecutors say police and paramedics responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of North Derbigny Street around 6:50 p.m. on July 22. At the scene, they found Fredrick Davis unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. He later died at a hospital two days later.

Prosecutors allege that Lynshell Davis initially hid the murder weapon and told investigators that her partner shot himself in the middle of a violent argument. Prosecutors say the man’s gunshot wound did not indicate being self-inflicted. A gun was later recovered after a search warrant.

Lynshell Davis has remained jailed in the Orleans Justice Center since she was arrested on July 25. Her bond was set at $155,000.

