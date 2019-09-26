BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Baton Rouge say they've arrested eight people who were waving stolen guns and assault rifles around in public while filming a music video.
WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports police seized 15 guns from the suspects, three of which turned out to be stolen. A caller reported seeing the group toting the weapons around in the middle of a Baton Rouge street Monday evening. Police say the group had been filming a rap video.
Two suspects were booked into juvenile detention, four were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and two others were issued summonses to appear in court.
---
---
