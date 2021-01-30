9-month-old found safe after being taken during a car theft

“The vehicle was running, the keys in the ignition,” said Dimarco. “He just jumped in and took the vehicle, probably not realizing there was a nine-month-old in the

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It was a happy ending to a story Westwego authorities were fearful may not happen, a father reunited with his nine-month-old son three hours after being separated.

“It’s very gut-wrenching when you think about it, especially when you’re talking about a small child,” said Westwego Assistant Police Chief Jason Dimarco.

Police say around 12:30 Friday afternoon, a father left his 9-month-old son in his truck, still running, outside their home on Avenue D. The father went inside for a moment and when he came out, his truck was gone and so was his son.

“The vehicle was running, the keys in the ignition,” said Dimarco. “He just jumped in and took the vehicle, probably not realizing there was a nine-month-old in the car seat behind him.”

Police said a witness told them that truck, a black Nissan Titan, was driving erratically down the street with a young man in a white t-shirt behind the wheel.

About 30 minutes later, that baby was found in New Orleans in Hollygrove.

“Somebody placed the child on the front porch of a residence. They knocked on the door and then left the area,” said Dimarco.

Once police were called, folks in the Hollygrove area were left wondering what happened.

“I came out here to let my therapist in and the police officer came and asked me if we had any white residents because someone dropped a baby off and left,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

“I’m glad he had some type of remorse and realized that this is not a good thing,” said Dimarco. “The kid didn’t do anything wrong and doesn’t deserve to be in this position.”

After being reunited, folks who live in the Westwego neighborhood where the truck was initially stolen were glad the baby was unharmed.

“I’m shocked,” said Jackie Guttierrez. “Just to know that baby is safe is the main thing.”

Police are still searching for that suspect and the truck. It’s a black Nissan Titan with a “baby on board” sticker and damage to the right side. Police said the suspect faces theft and kidnapping charges.